Newcastle United and Liverpool target Giorgi Mamardashvili is waiting for an offer from a top Premier League club despite interest from Saudi Arabia.

The goalkeeper is on the books at La Liga giants Valencia, but they are looking to cash in on him for between €30m and €35m.

There has been much transfer speculation around Mamardashvili, with the shot-stopper being linked with Premier League pair Newcastle and Liverpool.

Saudi Arabian clubs are the most concrete on the Georgia international for now though and they are willing to meet Valencia’s asking price.

Mamardashvili is in no rush to head to Saudi Arabia though and is waiting for an offer from a top Premier League club, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

He has already rejected an offer from a Premier League side lower down the food chain.

Marmadashvili does not feel rushed as he would be happy to stay at Valencia if no acceptable option emerges.

He is prepared to play the waiting game this summer and see if an offer from one of the top sides in the Premier League comes his way.