Manchester United target Chido Obi has said his farewells to Arsenal ahead of potentially joining the Red Devils this summer.

The 16-year-old prodigious talented knocked back an offer of a new contract from Arsenal earlier this summer.

He has been meeting several teams in the Premier League as well as Europe but is now largely expected to join the Manchester United academy.

He was recently at Manchester United’s facilities and was shown around by Rudd van Nistelrooy and Steve McClaren.

His departure from Arsenal has been confirmed by the youngster himself on his social medial feed.

The forward posted a photo on Instagram saying goodbye to Arsenal and wrote: “Thank you Arsenal.”

Obi will now take a final decision on his next club and Manchester United are expected to be the beneficiaries.

The teenager caught the attention of many last season when he scored 32 times in 18 Under-18 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

He has also scored ten times in 14 caps for the Denmark Under-17 side.