Southampton midfield target Lamine Camara is set to undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of joining Monaco in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been expected to leave Metz due to interest from several teams in France and England.

Southampton were pushing hard to take the midfielder to England and add strength to their newly promoted Premier League squad, and they did make a bid.

However, the Saints have been beaten to the signing of Camara by Ligue 1 outfit Monaco this summer.

A deal is already in place between the two clubs for €15m and according to Senegalese outlet Taggat, a medical has been scheduled for him as well.

The midfielder is expected in the Principality on Tuesday where he will undergo a medical with Monaco.

The Ligue 1 side have already agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with the Metz midfielder.

Monaco are getting Camara in as a potential replacement for Youssouf Fofana who is expected to leave this summer.