Napoli have joined the transfer mix for West Ham United and Manchester United linked midfielder Youssouf Fofana this summer.

Fofana’s future has been of much intrigue this summer as several clubs are jostling to get their hands on him.

With a year left on his contract, he is almost certain to leave Monaco and AC Milan have been the early favourites to sign him.

They have already agreed personal terms with the player but their first offer was less than half of Monaco’s €35m asking price.

Manchester United have made an enquiry for him and West Ham have also pushed in with a bid to sign him this summer but they are not optimistic about getting the Frenchman.

According to Radio Kiss Kiss, Napoli have joined the race to get their hands on the Monaco midfielder.

Antonio Conte is pushing for reinforcements and the Serie A giants are giving Italian competition to AC Milan.

Fofana’s preference is said to be the Rossoneri but for the moment, they are far away from agreeing on a deal with Monaco.