Paris Saint-Germain will hold talks with Manchester United this week to discuss a deal to sign Jadon Sancho in the ongoing transfer window.

The chatter around Sancho potentially joining PSG has been growing louder over the last week.

The Manchester United attacker is one of the players the club are tracking to fill the left-hand side of their attack left vacant by Kylian Mbappe’s departure.

The Parisians are interested in getting their hands on the winger and are now working towards getting a deal done.

According to French outlet PSGINSIDE-ACTUS, the two clubs are set to meet in the middle of the week to discuss transfers.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Manuel Ugarte will be on their agenda but PSG will also push for Sancho.

The Parisians are interested in getting the deal done quickly and are hopeful of working out an agreement with Manchester United.

Sancho is claimed to be keen on joining PSG and is waiting for the two clubs to work out a deal soon.