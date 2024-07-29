Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes could soon have a new midfielder at his disposal as talks with Sporting Gijon over Jonathan Varane have entered ‘their final phase’.

The 22-year-old midfielder has emerged as a top target for the Championship side in the ongoing transfer window.

They have been holding talks with Sporting Gijon but they have so far failed to reach an agreement over a fee.

QPR have reportedly been closer to getting Gijon’s asking price and it has been claimed that an agreement is now close.

According to Spanish daily La Nueva Espana, the negotiations between the two clubs have entered ‘their final phase’.

An agreement is now expected to happen between the two clubs for the Frenchman to move to QPR.

The London club are now in advanced talks to get a deal over the line for the midfielder’s signature.

Cifuentes helped QPR to survive in the Championship last season and he is now looking to strengthen the squad to avoid such a scenario in the upcoming campaign.