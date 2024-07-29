Rapid Bucharest are expecting a bid for Rangers target Albion Rrahmani ‘in the next few days’, according to the Rangers Review.

The 23-year-old striker has been strongly linked with a possible move away from the Romanian giants this summer.

Rangers, who have just brought in cash from selling Sam Lammers to FC Twente and are also poised to sell Connor Goldson to Aris Limassol, are interested.

Clubs in France and Belgium are also admirers of what Rrahmani brings to the table.

Rapid Bucharest are aware the striker is a wanted man and they are expecting an offer to come in for him ‘in the next few days’.

Rrahmani scored 19 goals in 30 outings for Rapid Bucharest over the course of last season.

The striker still has another two years left on his contract with the Romanian side.

Rapid Bucharest have slapped an asking price of €6m plus a 20 per cent sell-on clause on the striker’s head as the price of doing business.