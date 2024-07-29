Sheffield United talent Levis Pitan is heading to continue his career in Poland.

The 19-year-old defender is currently on the books at Bramall Lane and has turned out for Sheffield United’s Under-18s and has been involved with the Under-21s.

Pitan joined Sheffield United in 2021 and has been rated as a bright talent at the club.

However, the defender is set to leave English shores and head to continue his career with a club in the Polish second tier.

According to Polish outlet Mecyzki, Pitan is to join Bruk-Bet Termaliki.

With a Polish mother, Pitan represents Poland at youth level on the international stage.

He knows Bruk-Bet Termaliki coach Marcin Brosz, as he played under him for Poland Under-19s.

Bruk-Bet Termaliki currently sit top of the Polish second tier and Pitan will hope to help them win promotion this season.