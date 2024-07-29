Stoke City will give a key transfer target a medical in ‘the next few days’ as they close in on signing him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Potters are keen to add options in the final third for boss Steven Schumacher and are fishing in the Championship for a new signing.

Schumacher is now closing in on landing Sam Gallagher from Blackburn Rovers for a fee of around the £1.5m mark.

Matters are proceeding quickly and Gallagher will be put through his medical in ‘the next few days’.

Gallagher is happy to make the move to the Potteries and Stoke will be hoping he comes through his medical checks without an issue.

The striker was subject to big interest from Ipswich Town in the January transfer window, but Blackburn resisted his departure.

The situation is different now this summer and Gallagher is to end his association with the Ewood Park outfit.

Stoke will be looking to see Gallagher hit the ground running as they aim for a better campaign next term.