The agent of AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw has played down rumours of an imminent move to Newcastle United for his client this summer.

Thiaw has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle in the ongoing summer transfer window.

AC Milan want €40m from his departure but Newcastle are said to have offered only up to €30m for the defender.

There are suggestions that an agreement is imminent for Thiaw’s move to Newcastle, but Gordon Stipic, his agent, insisted that the reports of a move to Newcastle are incorrect.

He also remained coy on Newcastle being interested in getting their hands on the German defender.

Stipic told Sky Deutschland: “The current reporting about my client Malick Thiaw in connection with a possible transfer to Newcastle United is false and incorrect.

“Therefore, I will not comment on any further rumours.”

Newcastle are interested in him and have made a proposal but the defender has not made a decision yet.

Eddie Howe remains keen on adding one more centre-back to his squad before the end of the window.