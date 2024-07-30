Aston Villa and West Ham United could discuss the possibility of Jhon Duran sitting out the clash between the two clubs at the start of next season, according to ExWHUemployee.

Talks between the two clubs have continued as West Ham try to take Duran to the London Stadium.

Aston Villa’s asking price for Duran is so far one that West Ham are reluctant to meet, but there could be movement from each party in talks.

West Ham are due to play host to Aston Villa in their Premier League opener next month.

And the two clubs could discuss Duran not being able to play in that match for West Ham as part of the deal.

Villa are loathe to have Duran troubling them at the London Stadium so soon after joining West Ham.

They could look to make sure that does not happen and include the term in any transfer agreement.

Duran is keen to make the move to West Ham, however the Hammers are also looking at other options, including Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug.