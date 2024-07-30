Atalanta are interested in getting their hands on Newcastle United target Nicolas Gonzalez in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old winger had a solid last season at Fiorentina, scoring 12 goals in 29 Serie A appearances for La Viola.

His performances have led to speculation that he could be moving on from the Serie A outfit in the ongoing summer transfer window.

He is one of the names on Newcastle’s shortlist but they are yet to make a firm decision on whether to pursue the wide attacker’s signature.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Atalanta are also in the transfer mix for the Fiorentina winger this summer.

The Bergamo club are looking to add to their forward line and Gonzalez is a player they admire and are keen to sign him this summer.

They have started work on understanding the contours of a deal that would see the Argentinian move to Atalanta in the coming weeks.

Atalanta are in a position to offer Champions League football next season, which Newcastle cannot.

Gonzalez has four years left on his contract and Fiorentina want at least €30m to €35m before agreeing to sell him.