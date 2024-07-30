Atletico Madrid’s pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been deemed tough and complicated but not impossible by the Spanish side.

Gallagher has entered the final year of his contract at Chelsea and the club are open to offers for him this summer.

He has suitors in the Premier League where Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be interested in getting their hands on him.

However, he has big suitors in Spain where Atletico Madrid have identified him as one of their top targets.

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are in talks and according to Spanish daily AS, an agreement for his move has not been deemed impossible.

The negotiations are expected to be complicated and tough given Chelsea’s high demands for the midfielder’s exit.

The Blues want a fee of €45m but Atletico Madrid are hoping to sign him for somewhere around €35m to €40m.

It remains to be seen whether Gallagher’s suitors in the Premier League come forward with a bid for him in the coming weeks as well.