A Burnley star has now agreed personal terms for a move away from Turf Moor, but the club in question are yet to agree a fee with the Clarets.

Scott Parker does still not know the exact make-up his squad for the new campaign with question marks over a number of players, such as Scott Twine and Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst is popular amongst a number of sides, but it is Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor who have been most persistently pushing for him in recent days.

Trabzonspor have been working on a deal to sign the forward and they are getting ever closer to signing him.

According to Turkish outlet Play Spor, personal terms are now in place between the Turkish club and Weghorst this summer.

The Dutchman has given his consent to a move to Trabzonspor and are now waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement.

The Turkish outfit are now in negotiations with Burnley to work out a deal to sign Weghorst this summer.

Burnley are prepared to sell him as he is in the final year of his contract, but their demands already caused one club, in the shape of FC Twente, to end their interest.