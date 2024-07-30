Final talks between Sporting Gijon and QPR for the transfer of Jonathan Varane are taking longer than expected.

QPR are keen to land the midfielder and Sporting Gijon will sell after other options overtook him in the midfield pecking order.

The Championship club have put an offer of €1.5m on the table for Varane and are closing in on taking him to England.

The deal has not been done yet though and, according to Spanish daily El Comercio, there are small details which are taking longer than expected to resolve.

Varane is still expected to make the move to Loftus Road.

However, he did train with his Sporting Gijon team-mates earlier this week.

Sporting Gijon have sent a counter offer to resolve several details to QPR and are still waiting for the R’s to respond.

Varane is expected to move to QPR later this week unless there is an unexpected breakdown in the transfer.