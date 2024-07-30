Everton are in the mix for Juventus winger and West Ham United target Federico Chiesa, whose agent is in London to canvass interest in his client.

Juventus are open to offers for the winger, who has a year left on his contract with the Serie A giants.

Fali Ramadani, his agent, arrived in London earlier this week to gauge Premier League interest in the Italian winger this summer.

West Ham are among the clubs who are believed to be considering signing the wide-man in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian daily Corriere di Torino (via Tutto Mercato), Everton are also interested in getting their hands on the Italy international.

The Toffees have already signed four players this summer and have made an enquiry for Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

Dyche is keen to add more verve to his attack and Chiesa has emerged as a viable option for Everton in the transfer window.

Juventus are prepared to listen to offers in the region of €20m for the winger in the coming weeks.