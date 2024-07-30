Everton have made enquiries about landing a striker who is on the books at one of Serie A’s biggest clubs.

Sean Dyche has already added four new faces to his Everton squad this summer in the shape of Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam and Jake O’Brien.

The Everton manager is pushing for more signings and is particularly keen on signing one more striker, especially amid the uncertainty around Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future at Goodison.

Several forwards have been looked at and Everton have a shortlist of the strikers they are considering.

And one of their options is Roma hitman Tammy Abraham, a former Chelsea star.

Abraham is a player they like and according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, they have now made enquiries for him.

Everton have probed the conditions of a deal that could see the striker move to Goodison Park this summer.

Roma are open to offers for the forward this summer and are said to be ready to accept bids in the region of €25m to €30m.

Abraham is Premier League-proven, which is believed to be a key consideration for the Everton manager.

However, he had issues with injuries at Roma last term and was restricted to just eight Serie A appearances.