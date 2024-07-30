Nottingham Forest are only likely to sign one of either Corinthians’ Wesley Gassova and Tallares’ Ramon Sosa.

The Premier League side want to strengthen their left flank and are looking in South America for the solution.

They have been tipped to soon go in with a bid for Gassova, who is also interesting a side in Saudi Arabia and West Ham United.

Sosa is also firmly on Nottingham Forest’s radar though and, according to journalist Bruno Andrade, ‘everything suggests’ that the Tricky Trees will only sign one of the two players.

They are not expected to bring over Gassova and Sosa to the City Ground, despite rating both players.

Nottingham Forest for now are keeping both irons in the fire and will see which deal makes the most sense and can be done.

Paraguay winger Sosa, who was in action at the Copa America this summer, has made 21 appearances for Tallares this year, scoring seven times and providing six assists.

The Argentine club have him under contract until the end of 2026, while Gassova’s deal at Corinthians runs until the end of 2027.