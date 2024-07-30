Rangers are set to pocket £1.4m plus bonuses for departed star Connor Goldson, according to the Rangers Review.

The Gers have been looking to move on a number of players to bring in extra cash for Philippe Clement to play with this summer.

Goldson has been on the chopping block to go after falling out of favour under Clement and he has now been sold to Cypriot side Aris Limassol.

After Sam Lammers’ departure to FC Twente, Goldson’s exit has helped Rangers have more money to invest in the transfer window.

It has been suggested that they will receive a guaranteed £1.4m as a transfer fee for Goldson with more money to be pocketed depending on his performances.

Clement now will be looking to invest the recouped money in this transfer window in order to bring in new players.

Gers fans will be hoping for their club to bring in a solid replacement for Goldson, who was a significant contributor for them.

The defender played a role as Rangers won the Scottish Premiership title under Steven Gerrard and also reached the final of the Europa League.