Celtic will sign Adam Idah from Norwich City this summer, some insiders believe, amid the striker reporting to the Canaries’ Austria camp late, according to Football Scotland.

Idah spent the second half of last term on loan at Celtic from Norwich and was a success, leading to the Bhoys wanting to keep hold of him.

Celtic have seen Norwich knock back an offer for the striker and have yet to return with a new offer.

Idah is thought to want to return to Celtic, though Norwich have been looking to keep him and put him at the disposal of new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

He flew out late for the Canaries’ training camp in Austria this week though and is being disciplined.

However, some insiders ‘believe [a] deal will happen’ this summer and Idah will end up returning to Celtic Park.

When Celtic might put in a second offer for the striker remains to be seen.

The new Scottish Premiership season is looming large on the horizon and Celtic have faced criticism for doing a lack of a business.

Idah, 23, scored eight goals in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic during his loan spell, as well as striking once in the Scottish Cup.