Manchester United target Chido Obi’s exit from Arsenal this summer is not financially motivated, according to Sky Sports News.

The 16-year-old striker scored 32 times in 18 Premier League Under-18 appearances last season for Arsenal and is considered a big talent.

Arsenal offered him a contract to stay but the forward has bid goodbye to the Gunners as he looks to join a new club this summer.

Several clubs in Germany are interested in signing the Dane but Manchester United are considered the favourites to sign him.

There is talk of Manchester United offering a more lucrative contract but Obi’s exit from Arsenal is not financially motivated.

The teenager agreed a contract with the Gunners but eventually decided against signing it.

The striker had doubts about a potential pathway to the first team at Arsenal and the club’s project.

Obi was recently at Manchester United’s training facility and was shown around by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Steve McClaren.