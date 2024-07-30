Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal to land West Ham United target Jota Silva and an agreement is at the final stages, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Silva is on the books at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes and has been strongly linked with a move this summer.

West Ham, keen to add to their attacking options, were claimed to in a good position to scoop up the 24-year-old.

They have been overtaken by fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest though and the Tricky Trees are closing in.

A deal is claimed to be in the final stages of being agreed with Vitoria for Silva’s signature.

Forest are hoping to get the final details over the line and take the winger to the City Ground.

For Silva, the new season has already begun as he has turned out in the Europa Conference League qualifiers for Vitoria.

He played and scored in a 1-0 win over Floriana, but could now be set to move on from Vitoria this summer.