Nottingham Forest are facing a real threat from Saudi Arabia in their pursuit of Boca Juniors defensive midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Forest have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old midfielder and are now trying to take him to the Midlands this summer.

He has been closely watched and the club are now looking to set up a deal to sign the midfielder from Boca Juniors in the coming weeks.

Leicester City have also scouted the player but Nottingham Forest are leading the Premier League race to sign Fernandez in the ongoing transfer window.

However, they are facing serious competition from clubs in Saudi Arabia in their pursuit of Fernandez.

The Saudi Pro League are leaning heavily into the South American market to snap up young and upcoming talent.

And Fernandez is being touted around to clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Forest are hopeful that he will be enticed by the prospect of playing in the Premier League rather than moving to the Middle East at this stage of his career.

The Midlands club are looking to secure his signature for a fee in the region of £18m this summer.