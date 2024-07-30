One of West Brom’s stars has been snapped at the airport as he closes in on a switch away from the Baggies.

Carlos Corberan is preparing his squad for the new campaign, but could be set to lose key players in the coming days.

Hull City are chasing the services of West Brom attacker Brandon Thomas-Asante, while midfielder Okay Yokuslu looks to be heading back to Turkey with Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor’un yeni transferi Okay Yokuşlu, Birmingham Havaalanı’nda. pic.twitter.com/15pjWk6MlQ — 61saat (@61saat) July 30, 2024

Yoksulu’s exit could happen quickly as he was snapped this morning at Birmingham Airport.

The midfielder appears to be set to fly over to Turkey to complete his switch to Trabzonspor this summer.

Yoksulu featured heavily under Corberan for West Brom last season and losing him will be a blow for the Baggies.

Trabzonspor will not be a new experience for the 30-year-old midfielder.

Yoksulu was on the books at the Turkish club between 2015 and 2018, at which time he then moved to Spain with Celta Vigo.