Sheffield Wednesday target Sory Kaba is the subject of a bid from an unnamed Championship side, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The striker is on the books at Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas, but has struggled and they are looking to offload him this summer.

Recently it was suggested that Sheffield Wednesday, who are looking for a striker, are in talks to sign Kaba from Las Palmas.

While there have been no further developments on the Owls’ front, an unnamed Championship side have now put in a bid of £1.3m for Kaba.

That offer has been accepted by Las Palmas.

It is unclear if the proposal is from Sheffield Wednesday as a host of clubs have also shown interest in Kaba.

Owls boss Danny Rohl wants to sign another striker following the return of Ike Ugbo to parent club Troyes.

Kaba could fit the bill for Rohl, but if Sheffield Wednesday have not made an official bid then they may be at risk of losing out on him soon.