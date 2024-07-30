Celtic target Adam Idah is to be disciplined by Norwich City after failing to turn up for a flight to head to the Canaries’ camp in Austria.

Idah spent the second half of last term on loan at Celtic in Scotland and won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup as he made a big impression.

Celtic want Idah back and the player is believed to want the move, but so far no fee has been agreed for a player Norwich are looking to keep.

Idah failed to travel out with the Norwich squad to Austria on Sunday and made his own way to the camp instead.

He is set to now face action for missing the flight.

Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup will discipline the striker and told the Pink Un: “We have rules and everyone has to stick to them.”

Celtic have not yet made another bid for Idah, but could do so while the transfer window remains open.

What kind of action Norwich now choose to take against the striker remains to be seen.

Celtic have had a slow start to the summer transfer window with just two goalkeepers in through the door as the new season looms large.