West Ham United want Manchester United to pay Aaron Wan-Bissaka a compensation fee to facilitate his move to the London Stadium this summer, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have been in talks with Manchester United for the signature of the defender this summer and the two clubs are close to agreeing on a deal.

However, West Ham are finding it much harder to agree personal terms with Wan-Bissaka for a transfer in the ongoing transfer window.

He has a year left on his Manchester United contract and would be due a big signing on fee and a lucrative wage package if he leaves on a free transfer next year.

It has been claimed that West Ham are now pushing Manchester United to pay off Wan-Bissaka with a lump sum fee to compensate for him leaving this summer.

The Hammers are expecting Manchester United to pay him off to move on from Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

The talks between the two clubs and his representatives are now centred on the potential payoff.

West Ham are hopeful that an agreement will get worked out as more talks take place in the coming days.