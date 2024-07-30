West Ham United will need to put in more work in order to agree personal terms with Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to ExWHUEmployee.

Manchester United are keen to move on Wan-Bissaka as they push to bring Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich this summer.

The Premier League giants have agreed on a deal in principle with Bayern Munich and personal terms are also in place with the Moroccan.

However, for the deal to be executed they need to sell Wan-Bissaka and a deal is believed to be close to getting agreed upon with West Ham for his sale.

However, it has been claimed that agreeing personal terms would need more work from the Hammers.

Wan-Bissaka previously turned down West Ham earlier in the window and is again in talks with the east London club.

However, there needs to be more movement before an agreement over a contract could be agreed upon between Wan-Bissaka and West Ham.

The Hammers previously failed with an attempt to sign Mazraoui earlier in the transfer window.