West Ham United are not anticipating any issues in agreeing personal terms with Niclas Fullkrug if they can get a deal done with Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports News.

With Aston Villa continuing to stick to their high valuation of Jhon Duran, West Ham are now seriously considering alternative targets.

Dortmund forward Fullkrug has emerged as a viable option for the Hammers in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham are claimed to have opened negotiations with Dortmund to discuss a deal for the 31-year-old striker this summer.

Fullkrug is open to discussing terms with the east London club as well and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

The Hammers are not expecting any issues when it comes to agreeing a contract with the attacker.

West Ham are now pushing to work out a deal with Dortmund to potentially sign the Germany international.

Fullkrug is expected to move on from Dortmund as they signed Serhou Guirassy earlier in the transfer window.