West Ham are ready to walk away from talks to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran if the Villans do not recalibrate their financial demands, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Hammers have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund’s striker Niclas Fullkrug this summer.

The German is also open to the move and personal terms are not expected to be an issue if they can work out a deal with Dortmund.

However, Duran remains their top target as West Ham continue to explore a deal to sign the Aston Villa striker.

But the Hammers are insistent that the overall financial package Villa are demanding is far too much money from a yet-to-be-proven striker in the Premier League.

West Ham remain keen on him but are prepared to walk away from the negotiations if Aston Villa do not budge from their demands.

The Hammers have even tried to make players part of a deal but to no avail as Aston Villa are sticking to their negotiating stance.

West Ham are exploring deals for other strikers and are ready to end the Duran pursuit if circumstances do not change soon enough.