Blackburn Rovers are now in the process of giving a medical to one of the targets they are keen to bring in, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rovers manager John Eustace is moving quickly ahead of the start of the new season and the club are backing him to bring in two experienced centre-backs.

Kyle McFadzean and Danny Batth are the two players that the Championship side are eyeing for the job.

McFadzean was on a short term deal last term and is talking about returning to Ewood Park on a one-year contract.

He could be joined by Batth, with the veteran defender now undergoing a medical at Blackburn.

Batth is a free agent and has been keeping sharp by training at former club Wolves.

He is keen to make the switch to Ewood Park and Blackburn will be looking to see that he comes through his medical without an issue.

Batth, who is set to turn 34 years old in September, was on the books at Norwich City last season.