Chelsea have agreed a deal to sell Tottenham Hotspur target Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid, according to talkSPORT.

The England midfielder has been tipped for the exit door at Chelsea this summer, but it was thought he could move before 30th June to help the Blues’ PSR compliance.

Now Gallagher has been shown that Chelsea are willing to sell him as the Stamford Bridge side have agreed a deal.

Atletico Madrid have agreed to pay Chelsea €40m for Gallagher and the Blues are happy to accept.

The ball is now in Gallagher’s court to decide what to do, with significant work still to do on the deal.

Gallagher has not decided if he wants to join Atletico Madrid and he has no agreement on personal terms in place.

Tottenham are also keen on Gallagher and only recently were tipped to bid for him this summer.

Spurs are now at major risk of missing out though, with Atletico Madrid having put themselves in pole position.

The Spaniards will now be seeking to convince Gallagher of the move.