Southampton have been reminded by a club that they have not yet responded to an offer put in for a Saints star.

Russell Martin is busy shaping his squad up for the start of the new Premier League season after ensuring Saints’ stay in the second tier was the briefest one possible.

Ben Brereton Diaz recently landed to boost Southampton’s attacking options, but the jury remains out on another striker in the shape of Paul Onuachu.

He was on loan in Turkey at Trabzonspor last season and the Black Sea Storm have been engaged in a lengthy pursuit to bring him back.

They have not been successful yet and the latest offer they put in was at €7m.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via Sabah), Southampton have not yet responded to the offer and now Trabzonspor have got back in touch with Saints to remind them they have not heard back.

Trabzonspor want a decision from Southampton on the offer which remains on the table.

Onuachu is believed to be keen to return to Trabzonspor, but he has interest from elsewhere and Southampton appear in no hurry to sell him for less than they feel he is worth.