Leeds United will receive a fixed fee of £25m from West Ham United for winger Crysencio Summerville, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Whites have made the big call to sell last season’s Championship Player of the Season in Summerville this summer.

A host of Premier League sides have been showing interest in Summerville, but it is West Ham who have agreed a fee for the Dutchman.

Leeds will be receiving a fixed fee of £25m for the winger.

There will be add-ons included in the agreement, but it is unclear how easy or difficult they will be to achieve.

West Ham are not expected to have any trouble agreeing personal terms with Summerville, who is expected to sign a five-year contract at the London Stadium.

Summerville could even make his unofficial West Ham debut on Saturday when the Hammers are in friendly action.

It is unclear how Leeds are planning to replace Summerville and his goals for the upcoming campaign.