An unnamed Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers midfield target is still pondering over his options this summer, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

With the Championship season set to start in just over a week’s time, clubs in the second tier are ramping up their transfer activity.

An unnamed central midfielder who is available for no transfer fee this summer has been on the shortlist of a few clubs in the Championship.

Blackburn and Stoke are amongst the sides who are interested in snapping up the free-agent midfielder.

However, it has been claimed that the player is very much still undecided on his next club.

He has a few offers on his table but he is still weighing up his options in the ongoing window.

The midfielder is likely demanding a lucrative salary package and signing-on fee due to being a free agent.

Stoke and Blackburn are waiting for him to make a call on his future as soon as possible.