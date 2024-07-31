Ipswich Town have a deal in place with West Brom for the signature of defender Conor Townsend this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 31-year-old defender has a year left on his contract and West Brom have been open to letting him go in the ongoing transfer window.

Ipswich have been in talks with West Brom in their pursuit of the centre-back for a move in the coming weeks.

It has been claimed that the two clubs have now worked out a fee for Townsend’s proposed move to Portman Road.

The newly promoted Premier League side have agreed to pay a fee of £750,000 to West Brom for the defender’s signature.

With a deal now in place between the two clubs, Townsend will now travel to Ipswich to complete the formalities of the transfer.

Ipswich will look to get him through a medical and complete Townsend’s arrival in the coming days.

Kieran McKenna has been keen to add more experience to his defence and Townsend has been a top target.