Leeds United are in negotiations to to take a former Liverpool winger back to England in the ongoing summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Daniel Farke is pushing to build a strong squad to try and get promoted to the Premier League after last season’s playoff final heartbreak and has already added Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon and Joe Rothwell.

Leeds have now identified former Liverpool and Rangers winger Ryan Kent as a potential target for the summer transfer window.

Fenerbahce have been keen to move on the winger, who joined the club on a free transfer from Rangers last year, but has flopped

According to Turkish outlet Haber Ekspres, the Championship club have already tabled an offer to take him back to England.

It has been claimed that Leeds have offered a deal worth €3m to Fenerbahce for the 27-year-old winger this summer.

Fenerbahce are happy to sell him and are sitting at the negotiating table with Leeds to thrash out an agreement.

Leeds are aiming to conclude the deal soon as the new Championship season is looming large on the horizon.