Leicester City are ‘tracking’ a player who is currently training with Nottingham Forest and is ‘one to watch’ given interest in him, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Foxes are preparing for a season back in the top flight under boss Steve Cooper and are keen to strengthen their hand.

A move towards an attacker currently training at Forest could be the way that Leicester go.

Gambia Under-20 striker Lamin Sillah is the player that Nottingham Forest are taking a look at, but Leicester are ‘tracking’ him.

Sillah is highly rated and it is suggested he is ‘one to watch’ amid interest from more Premier League sides than just Nottingham Forest and Leicester.

Whether Nottingham Forest will decide to offer Sillah a deal remains to be seen.

If the Tricky Trees do not though then the Gambian talent looks set to have other options and Leicester could be one.

All eyes will be on where Sillah is plying his trade by the end of the transfer window.