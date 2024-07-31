Liverpool are willing to open up to loaning a player they have so far only been prepared to sell in an apparent change of transfer stance.

The Reds have made no signings so far this summer and it is far from clear how much backing, if any, new boss Arne Slot will receive in the transfer market.

Trimming down the squad has continued to remain on the agenda at Anfield though and players could go.

Reds defender Sepp van den Berg spent last season on loan at Mainz and is keen to move on from Liverpool, amid interest from a host of clubs, including PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool though have been looking for €20m to sell Van den Berg and that is a sum that none of his suitors have been prepared to meet.

However, according to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Liverpool are willing to loan Van den Berg out again.

A temporary departure could be approved by the Reds and the defender would be happy to return to Mainz.

He played regularly at the Bundesliga club and they were hoping to sign him permanently before being priced out.