Manchester United target Noussair Mazraoui will be travelling with Bayern Munich’s squad for their pre-season tour of South Korea later today.

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with the defender for a potential move to Old Trafford.

An agreement in principle is also in place between the two clubs for the transfer with Manchester United prepared to pay €25m for the signature of the player.

However, the deal is stalling because Aaron Wan-Bissaka is yet to leave Old Trafford to make squad space for Mazraoui’s arrival.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the defender is supposed to be on the flight today with the rest of the Bayern Munich squad.

The German giants will be flying out to Seoul, South Korea, for a pre-season tour and Mazraoui is expected to travel as well.

With his move not being imminent yet, Bayern Munich have decided to take him to Asia for their pre-season preparations.

Manchester United would reportedly have to make a payoff to Wan-Bissaka to smooth his potential transfer to West Ham this summer.