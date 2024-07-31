Manchester United will ‘reduce the number’ they want for one of their players wanted by Fulham when they have brought in a reinforcement, it has been suggested.

The Red Devils are trying to recruit new players for their midfield and Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte has emerged as their priority target.

Players are also being linked with moves away from Old Trafford, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay.

Galatasaray are keen on McTominay, while Fulham would also like to sign the Scotland international.

Manchester United are claimed to be looking for €30m for McTominay, but according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, the Red Devils will ‘reduce the number’.

It is suggested that when Manchester United get their midfield reinforcement over the line, they will drop McTominay’s price tag.

McTominay is suggested to be open to moving to Turkey.

A product of Manchester United’s youth academy, the Scottish international has played 252 senior matches for his childhood club.