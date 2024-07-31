Newcastle United are set to face more Italian competition if they decide to pursue a deal for Fiorentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez this summer.

Gonzalez’s stock has been on the rise following a solid last season where he scored 12 times in 29 Serie A appearances for La Viola.

He is one of the names on Newcastle’s shortlist of targets but they are yet to make a call on whether to pursue his signature this summer.

Serie A outfit Atalanta are also working on a deal for him behind the scenes and it has been claimed one more Italian side are interested in him.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Gonzalez has been emerging as a real option for Juventus in the ongoing summer transfer window.

He is being discussed internally at Juventus and there has already been contact between the Serie A giants and the player’s representatives.

The Argentinian winger is also open to a move to Juventus if they make a concrete move to land him.

Fiorentina want at least €30m €35m before agreeing to sell the winger this summer.