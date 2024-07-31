Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes are set to receive 20 per cent of any fee Nottingham Forest earn from the sale of Jota Silva in the future as a part of a sell-on clause, according to Sky Sports News.

Silva has emerged as a target for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and the Tricky Trees are working to get a deal over the line.

The Premier League club are set to pay Vitoria Guimaraes an initial fee of €7m with another €5m to be paid in add-ons.

The player has flown to England already and a deal could be sealed in the coming days.

Now it has been learnt that the Portuguese top-flight club have inserted a sell-on clause in the winger’s deal.

it will allow them to pocket 20 per cent of any fee Nottingham Forest earn from the sale of the player in the future.

It now remains to be seen when Forest officially announce the signing of Silva.

The 24-year-old found the back of the net 15 times from the wing for Vitoria Guimaraes last season and helped them secure a Europa Conference League qualifier spot for this season.