Former Napoli sporting director Carlo Jacomuzzi has warned that Billy Gilmour will experience a big step up from Brighton if he joins the Italian giants.

Napoli boss Antonio Conte is keen to take ex-Chelsea midfielder Gilmour to Italy and the club have been working on signing him.

Conte is confident that the Scotland international can flourish in Serie A if he makes the move.

Former Napoli sporting director Jacomuzzi is more sceptical however and feels that Conte should instead look towards Frosinone midfielder Marco Brescianini.

Jacomuzzi was quoted as saying by Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24: “Playing for Brighton is easy, if you go to Napoli that want to set up with fluidity of maneuver it’s another thing, you have to evaluate if he has the ability to step up.

“Brescianini instead could be the right man for Conte, then he’s Italian and you should give him confidence.”

Napoli had a disastrous season in Serie A last term and are hoping Conte is the man to rebuild their fortunes.

Gilmour made 30 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton last season, but only registered one assist.