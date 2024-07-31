FC Twente captain Robin Propper is undergoing a medical in Manchester this evening ahead of sealing his proposed move to Rangers, according to Sky Sports News.

Rangers have a deal in place with Twente to sign the 30-year-old centre-back for a fee which is worth several million euros.

Personal terms are also in place for the Dutchman to complete his move to Rangers in the coming hours.

The defender arrived in the UK earlier today and is currently being put through his paces in a medical.

Rangers are putting him through a medical in Manchester while trying to complete the formalities of the transfer.

Propper has been keen on the move and is now on the verge of completing the move to Rangers this summer.

The Glasgow giants are racing against time to register him in time for him to feature against Hearts on Saturday.

He is being brought in as an experienced and quality replacement for Connor Goldson who joined Aris Limassol on Tuesday.