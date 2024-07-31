Sheffield United are poised to bring in a defender on loan before the end of the week, according to the BBC.

Chris Wilder has been wheeling and dealing in the transfer market and lost Jayden Bogle to Leeds United, but recently added Harrison Burrows from Peterborough United.

The Blades boss is keen to strengthen his defensive options and wants Wolves defender Ki-Jana Hoever.

Progress has been made on the deal with Wolves and Hoever is now set to head to Bramall Lane on a loan deal.

Sheffield United are expected to confirm the Dutchman’s arrival before the end of the week.

Hoever was on loan from Wolves in the Championship last season at Stoke City, where he played on a regular basis.

The right-back made 40 appearances in the Championship for the Potters and even chipped in with four goals and five assists.

He has another two years left to run on his Wolves contract at Molineux.