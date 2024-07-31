Stoke City are expected to beat Blackburn Rovers to the signing of Cardiff City midfielder Ryan Wintle, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The 27-year-old has been on Cardiff City’s books since the summer of 2021 and has notched up 117 appearances for them.

He featured in 42 of Cardiff City’s 46 Championship games last season but his contributions were not enough to secure promotion for the Bluebirds.

He is now attracting interest from fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, both of whom have been working on signing him.

However, it now appears that Steven Schumacher’s are ahead of the Riversiders.

In fact, they are expected to seal a move soon, forcing John Eustace’s side to look elsewhere for options.

Stoke City have been working on improving their squad which failed to impress last season.

Their search for a new striker has been concluded with the capture of Sam Gallagher from Blackburn Rovers, the club with whom they have been fighting for Wintle.