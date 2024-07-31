Two clubs ‘are serious’ about signing an attacker from Leeds United before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Leeds have just had a training camp in Germany which saw impressive friendly performances and allowed Daniel Farke to further run the rule over his squad.

He has sold Archie Gray, Marc Roca, Diego Llorente and Charlie Cresswell to boost Leeds’ financial position and they are not under any extra pressure to make sales.

Players could still be subject to bids though and be keen to take the opportunities those afford.

One Leeds star drawing interest is winger Willy Gnonto, who missed out on a spot in Italy’s Euro 2024 squad and is concerned about how he has fallen off the Azzurri radar.

According to Italian outlet Milan Live, Gnonto is now ready to move to Italy as he looks to spark his international career.

He has suitors and Parma and Genoa ‘are serious’ about signing him.

Both Italian clubs feel the need to strengthen their wide options and feel that Gnonto fits the bill.

Whether a deal can be done with Leeds is the question, while there could also be competition from Everton, who remain keen on Gnonto.