Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is coy over the chances of landing one of his key transfer targets this summer.

Despite the Scottish Premiership season looming large on the horizon and the Champions League on the agenda, Celtic have had a slow summer transfer window so far.

Rodgers has brought in two goalkeepers, while midfielder Paulo Bernardo is set to sign to continue his stay at Celtic Park.

Celtic also want Norwich City striker Adam Idah and have already failed with a bid for him this summer.

They have not yet been back with an improved offer for Idah, who has been disciplined by Norwich for reporting late to their Austrian training camp, but are expected to.

Rodgers though is not willing to be drawn on his interest in bringing Idah back north of the border.

“Adam is a Norwich player and I said he did fantastic with us last season and we’ll just see what happens in the coming weeks”, Rodgers told Sky Sports.

Idah had an impressive impact while on loan at Celtic for the second half of last season, but Norwich have not been keen to lose him this summer.