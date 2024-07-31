West Ham United are keen on Colombian Richard Rios, but face competition from Everton, Leicester City and Manchester United, according to ExWHUemployee.

Rios is on the books at Brazilian side Palmeiras and is a Colombia international.

The midfielder was recently in action for Colombia at the Copa America and further boosted his reputation with his performances.

Rios, who operates as a central midfielder, turned out in all Colombia’s games on the way to the final and even scored in the 5-0 drubbing of Panama.

West Ham spotted the Palmeiras midfielder during their scouting of Jhon Duran and Luis Guilherme, but they are not the only Premier League side keen.

Everton, Leicester and Manchester United are all admirers of the 24-year-old and could battle for Rios.

Any deal may not be an easy one to do as it is suggested that Rios’ playing rights are shared by a number of sides.

It is also far from clear just how much money Palmeiras would want in order to part with Rios.

Moving to the Premier League is though sure to be an appealing prospect for the midfielder if any of West Ham, Everton, Leicester or Manchester United make a move.